LSU Football Hosting Former Arizona State Commit, Top-10 Tight End in America
Visalia (Calif.) Redwood four-star tight end Israel Briggs has emerged as one of the top prospects on the West Coast following a dominant junior campaign with his prep squad.
Briggs, who comes in as a consensus Top-10 tight end in America, has hauled in scholarship offers from over 20 programs including the Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins, among several others.
Now, after parting ways with the Arizona State Sun Devils and backing off of his commitment, it's a free for all in the Briggs Sweepstakes.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entered the mix after extending an offer to the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder out of California in February and quickly got him down to campus for a visit.
He's a Swiss Army Knife that can do it all on the gridiron with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals now putting a foot on the gas for his services.
LSU has locked in an official with Briggs for this summer. He'll be Baton Rouge on June 7 for a multi-day stay in The Boot.
Briggs will also check in with the Cal Bears, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies, according to 247Sports.
The 247 Sports Evaluation:
"Briggs was one of the hottest recruits this past off-season. There’s a lot to like about the three-sport athlete who addition to football, excelled in basketball and on the track. He’s a two-time all-league selection in hoops and had personal bests of 11.42-100m and 21'10" long jump this past Spring.
"We’ve seen him listed between 6-5 and 6-6 but on tape, looks closer to 6-4 with an athletic 200 pound frame. He played receiver, safety, corner and returned punts and kicks but projects best as a tight end at the next level and that’s where he’s predominately being recruited.
"He totaled 44 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and you can see the basketball background in his game as he’s a fluid athlete who wins 50-50 balls and is able to easily track the ball down the field.
"He runs well after the catch, can make defenders miss in the open field and is a willing blocker as well with a nice edge in his game. Scholarship offers have come in from all over the country and he’s easily among the more intriguing athletes in the '26 West Coast class."
