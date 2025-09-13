Michigan Interim Coach Biff Poggi Compares Bryce Underwood to Batman After Win
Michigan was in need of a get-right game after their road loss to Oklahoma last week. The Wolverines bounced back and then some with a crushing 63–3 victory at home over Central Michigan Saturday.
It was the best game of prized recruit Bryce Underwood's young career as he leads Michigan at quarterback as a true freshman. Against the Chippewas, he threw for 235 yards on 16-for-25 attempts with one touchdown in the air and an interception. He added 114 yards and two scores on the ground on nine carries.
Associate head coach Biff Poggi filled in as the interim coach while Sherrone Moore serves a self-imposed two-game suspension as a part of sanctions against the program after the Connor Stalions advanced scouting saga. Poggi, the eccentric former Charlotte coach, filled in just fine. We missed his sleeveless game attire, however.
Following the win, the interim coach was asked to share what he learned about Underwood after his big performance. His response was a new one.
"He might actually be Batman," Poggi said in his postgame interview on Big Ten Network. "We need to do a DNA test on him because he could be Batman."
The reporter definitely didn't expect that response, but bounced back quite well and asked Poggi if he thought the freshman quarterback had a mask hidden somewhere. "Yes," he laughed.
Underwood's big day came in just three quarters in the massive blowout. Over his first three starts, he's thrown for 628 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. Saturday was his breakout day as a rusher after he ended each of his first two games with negative rushing yards.
Apparently when he's not doing it all on the field, he's fighting crime.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.