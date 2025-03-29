LSU Football Labeled a Finalist for Five-Star, No. 2 Offensive Tackle in America
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, remains one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting scene as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Iheanacho comes in as the No. 4 overall prospect in America and the No. 2 rated player in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder towers over defenders with his elite physical traits, but it's Iheanacho's quick feet that have evaluators intrigued at his potential heading into college.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman has begun solidifying his finalists with near double-digit schools having his attention.
One of the premier programs giving Iheanacho something to think about: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. are among the schools in Iheanacho's final seven alongside: Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M.
The Maryland Terrapins and Oregon Ducks are viewed as the current frontrunners, according to Iheanacho, but LSU, Penn State and others will certainly remain in the mix down the stretch.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
Iheanacho arrived in Baton Rouge last week for a visit with the program with the Tigers continuing to push all the right buttons.
He's a priority target for offensive line coach Brad Davis as he looks to take a swing at yet another five-star prospect.
But the Bayou Bengals are also swinging for the fences with another prized offensive lineman,
LSU a "Front-Runner" for Top-Ranked Lineman
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray is fresh off of a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge to check in with the LSU Tigers.
Gray, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia with five schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray is set to officially visit Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina this offseason with Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis looking to swing for the fences in his recruiting process. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports first reported the visit schedule.
The Visit Schedule:
•Clemson: May 31-June 2
•Tennessee: June 7-9
•LSU: June 14-16
•Penn State: June 17-19
•South Carolina: June 21-23
But prior to the official visit schedule getting underway, Gray is making sure to check in with his contenders this spring for unofficial trips.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge last weekend where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
