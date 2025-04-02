LSU Football Labeled a Finalist for Top-Five Defensive Lineman in America
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting scene with a myriad of schools battling for his services.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a priority target for multiple SEC programs this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has trimmed his list to 10 programs.
LSU, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon have made the cut for the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
He's now down to 10 schools with LSU continuing to battle it out against multiple powerhouse programs on the recruiting scene.
Kelly and Co. continue a busy stretch this offseason with a handful of priority targets making their way to Baton Rouge for visits.
A Name to Know: Darius Gray
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray is fresh off of a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge to check in with the LSU Tigers.
Gray, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia with five schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray is set to officially visit Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina this offseason with Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis looking to swing for the fences in his recruiting process. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports first reported the visit schedule.
The Visit Schedule:
•Clemson: May 31-June 2
•Tennessee: June 7-9
•LSU: June 14-16
•Penn State: June 17-19
•South Carolina: June 21-23
But prior to the official visit schedule getting underway, Gray is making sure to check in with his contenders this spring for unofficial trips.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge last week where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
