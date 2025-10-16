LSU Football Labeled 'Heavy Contenders' for Four-Star, No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien continues navigating a busy fall after taking multiple unofficial visits to the contenders on his radar.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across the nation battling for his services.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
Simien has begun taking a closer look the contenders in his process with visits to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers in September where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
But Simien isn't shutting things down anytime soon, it appears, with more visits on the docket for this fall.
After a visit last weekend to check-in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Simien has cemented plans to make a return trip to LSU, sources tell LSU Tigers SI.
The LSU Tigers remain heavy hitters in this one with Brian Kelly and Co. also expecting to get Simien back down to campus this fall. The current expectation is that he will be in Tiger Stadium for the Texas A&M matchup.
LSU has been labeled a "heavy contender" for Simien with the Bayou Bengals rolling out the red carpet for the talented Louisiana native.
No. 10 LSU will return to action in Week 8 for a matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores with the Tigers heading to Nashville. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
