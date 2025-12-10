Notre Dame’s Seemingly Petty ‘Bowling’ Post Going Viral After CFP Snub
After a drama-filled week that saw the CFP committee leave the Fighting Irish out of the playoff field this winter, Notre Dame is taking their ball and going... bowling.
The Fighting Irish were excluded from the College Football Playoff despite being ranked above Miami—who did squeak in—on the CFP weekly rankings show. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua has since viciously ripped the committee for their decision, and the school almost immediately announced they were opting out of a bowl game.
With their season effectively over, what do the Fighting Irish have in store in December? Not a bowl game, per se, but a bowling game. In a snarky post shared on their social media, Notre Dame announced the football team was competing in a bowling event for charity.
“This holiday season we will compete in a bowling event to raise money for local South Bend organizations,” the post read. “In the notes, you can designate a specific player to help that position group’s fundraising efforts.”
Well played, Notre Dame. Well played.
Part of Notre Dame's reason for opting out could have been to keep ESPN from earning a penny from their name, as their Pop-Tarts Bowl game against BYU would have been televised on ESPN's sister network ABC. Rather than go down that route, the football program seems very happy to take part in a competition—albeit in a different sport—to raise money for local charities.
Fans thought the trolling post was just too funny:
Notre Dame faced heavy scrutiny following their decision to opt out of a bowl game, with Fox analyst Joel Klatt calling it a “big mistake” and a cruel ending for the team's seniors and to-be-draftees who unknowingly played their last snap of college football. It looks like those players will just have to settle for strikes and spares, instead.