SI

Notre Dame’s Seemingly Petty ‘Bowling’ Post Going Viral After CFP Snub

Kristen Wong

Notre Dame announced their football team will be participating in a bowling event this winter.
Notre Dame announced their football team will be participating in a bowling event this winter. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a drama-filled week that saw the CFP committee leave the Fighting Irish out of the playoff field this winter, Notre Dame is taking their ball and going... bowling.

The Fighting Irish were excluded from the College Football Playoff despite being ranked above Miami—who did squeak in—on the CFP weekly rankings show. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua has since viciously ripped the committee for their decision, and the school almost immediately announced they were opting out of a bowl game.

With their season effectively over, what do the Fighting Irish have in store in December? Not a bowl game, per se, but a bowling game. In a snarky post shared on their social media, Notre Dame announced the football team was competing in a bowling event for charity.

“This holiday season we will compete in a bowling event to raise money for local South Bend organizations,” the post read. “In the notes, you can designate a specific player to help that position group’s fundraising efforts.”

Well played, Notre Dame. Well played.

Part of Notre Dame's reason for opting out could have been to keep ESPN from earning a penny from their name, as their Pop-Tarts Bowl game against BYU would have been televised on ESPN's sister network ABC. Rather than go down that route, the football program seems very happy to take part in a competition—albeit in a different sport—to raise money for local charities.

Fans thought the trolling post was just too funny:

Notre Dame faced heavy scrutiny following their decision to opt out of a bowl game, with Fox analyst Joel Klatt calling it a “big mistake” and a cruel ending for the team's seniors and to-be-draftees who unknowingly played their last snap of college football. It looks like those players will just have to settle for strikes and spares, instead.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/College Football