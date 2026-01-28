LSU Football Labeled No. 1 Transfer Portal Winner Amid Lane Kiffin's Elite Class

Lane Kiffin called his shot once he arrived in Baton Rouge. The "Portal King" knew he would be able to reconstruct the LSU Tigers' roster in one offseason and did just that after assemling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

LSU inked nine Top-100 signees, the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 OL, and No. 1 EDGE in what became a historic portal hau;l in the Bayou State that many are labeling an all-time great class.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, On3 Sports has labeled LSU the No. 1 Transfer Portal winner - for good reason - after a historic haul in the Bayou State.

What did On3 Sports say of LSU's Transfer Portal Class?

The Take: LSU is No. 1 Portal Winner

"Lane Kiffin held the transfer portal king title at Ole Miss. He hasn’t missed a beat since arriving at LSU in December, as LSU has given him the war chest to assemble one of the top portal classes this offseason. He restocked the Tigers’ talent pool with three of the top five players in the transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking," On3 Sports wrote.

"Kiffin battled Tennessee and Miami to land the quarterback he wanted in Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt. Despite coming off a season-ending injury, the hope is that time with Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will only elevate his game...

"Ole Miss’ Princewill Umanmielen was the top-ranked EDGE in the portal and gives Kiffin one of the top pass rushers in the sport. Kiffin completely restructured the wide receiver room, bringing in Eugene Wilson III (Florida), Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Tre’ Brown III (Old Dominion) and Winston Watkins (Ole Miss).

"He also added depth and young talent to the quarterback room behind Leavitt, notably former five-star recruit Husan Longstreet, who has four years of eligibility remaining, transferring in from USC. Ohio State’s Faheem Delane and Boise State’s Ty Benefield are notable additions in the secondary."

