LSU Football Lands Major Commitment From No. 1 Quarterback Transfer Sam Leavitt
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after navigating a rigorous recruitment process, according to multiple reports.
Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. fending off the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats down the stretch for his verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a six-day stretch.
Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.
But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.
Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Now, after a rigorous recruitment, Leavitt has made his decision: The No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal is Baton Rouge bound after committing to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
