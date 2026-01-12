LSU Football Lands Major Commitment From No. 1 Quarterback Transfer Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after navigating a rigorous recruitment process, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. fending off the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats down the stretch for his verbal pledge.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a six-day stretch.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

BREAKING: #LSU is expected to land a commitment from the No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal: Sam Leavitt.



Leavitt comes in as the top player available with Lane Kiffin and Co. set to land their signal-caller for the 2026 season, @espn reports.



The 6’2, 205-pounder is a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/PWMLicfnif — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, after a rigorous recruitment, Leavitt has made his decision: The No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal is Baton Rouge bound after committing to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

