LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted Texas Defensive Lineman Dilan Battle
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from 2025 Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman Dilan Battle, he announced via social media on Monday.
The three-star interior defensive lineman revealed his commitment to the Tiger over a slew of programs including Texas Tech, Cal and SMU, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder took an official visit to LSU in June with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services, and just when it appeared LSU had taken their foot off the gas, Battle pledges to Kelly and Co.
For LSU position coach Bo Davis, he secures his third defensive tackle with Battle joining four-stars Brandon Brown and Zion Williams.
With three defensive tackles in the mix, Davis and the LSU football staff aren't slowing down any time soon with the program trending for Georgia defensive lineman Walter Mathis.
Mathis is expected to reveal his college decision in the coming weeks with LSU taking strides in the right direction in his recruitment,
For Battle, he's commitment No. 22 for the Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers holding on to the No. 3 class in America.
What led Battle to Baton Rouge? Relationships.
“Talking to a few of the freshman players and them just telling me their experiences and how they feel about LSU and the tradition and how they get people to the league,” Battle told On3 Sports The Bengal Tiger. “I really like LSU. The coaches and the staff did a great job making me feel at home and the players, too.
“(Coach Kelly) told me to make the best decision for me. I know that LSU set the bar high and I know exactly what LSU is going to do for me and make sure the other schools will do that or better,” Battle said. “He’s a good head coach. Really impressed on what he’s doing with LSU.”
Now, he joins a star-studded 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry, DJ Pickett and Derek Meadows with LSU piecing together a program-changing haul.
