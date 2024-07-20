LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Wide Receiver Derek Meadows
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have reeled in another five-star commitment after Las Vegas (Nev.) wide receiver Derek Meadows announced his decision on Saturday.
Meadows, the No. 1 rated prospect in Nevada, revealed his pledge to Kelly and Co. over Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan, among others.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder who's flown up the recruiting rankings, is a player the Tigers circled as a major priority in the 2025 cycle down the stretch.
With impressive physical traits and ball skills that have proven to be jaw dropping, Meadows is a coveted player on "The Trail" as a top 10 wideout in America.
He's rated as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports.
Meadows officially visited Baton Rouge this summer after taking a midweek visit to check out Brian Kelly's program in June.
From there, he took his fair share of visits elsewhere, but LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has certainly done his due diligence in this one.
Originally set to decide on July 13th, Meadows delayed his decision with several factors in the mix. Now, he's a Tiger after taking his time and weighing his options.
LSU put its foot on the gas in this one. With Notre Dame the presumed favorite during much of Meadows' recruitment process, the Bayou Bengals turned it up a notch this summer.
After officially visiting in June, the stars began aligning for Kelly and the LSU staff with the Tigers beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
In what ultimately became a two-horse race between LSU and Notre Dame, Kelly's staff worked their magic once again after adding their second five-star commitment of the week.
Meadows joins five-stars DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) as the four LSU commitments with five-star status.
Here's a look into Pickett, who revealed his pledge to LSU on Wednesday:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America with DJ Pickett revealing his pledge to the Bayou Bengals on Wednesday.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 cycle, gives secondary coach Corey Raymond his first big-time commitment since his return to Baton Rouge in January.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder adds a different element to the defensive backfield in Death Valley where he will join a Top 5 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
Headlined by Bryce Underwood, Pickett is now the third five-star in the 2025 class alongside both Underwood (No. 1 QB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB).
The verbal commitment from the Sunshine State native propels LSU's 2025 class to No. 3 in America with the Tigers in contention for the No. 1 spot.
A player who is a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield, Pickett can play in the safety slot or at cornerback.
For Raymond, Pickett is his prototypical recruit. A long, lanky corner with the ability to go sideline-to-sideline in the blink of an eye, it's a match made in heaven.
“The deciding factor was him being happy,” Pickett’s father Damien said. “Where he’s happy on and off the field. Where he can grow as a young man. It was mostly football based but also where he feels he can excel in the classroom and do the things in the classroom.”
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with LSU winning out for his services over both Miami and Oregon in a rollercoaster recruitment process.
