LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 3 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced via social media on Friday afternoon.
After backing off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines less than a week ago, Kelly and Co. instantly became the favorites to land the Bayou State stud.
Now, after taking a few days to mull over his options, one of the top receivers in America will remain home to suit up for the purple and gold.
The No. 3 wide receiver in Louisiana, Wright is a coveted target on the recruiting trail with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
Despite committing to Michigan in July, a push from LSU made him reconsider his commitment with the program turning up the heat.
LSU held its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on the final weekend of July where Wright had the opportunity to make his way to Baton Rouge once again for an unofficial visit.
It marked yet another trip where Wright had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the Tigers surrounding him with the top commitments and targets in the 2025 cycle.
Shortly after, he made the decision to reopen his recruitment and back off of his commitment.
Now, the 5-foot-11, 170 pound speedster is headed down the road to play for Kelly and the Tigers where he will put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December.
LSU now holds commitments from a trio of sought-after receivers in five-star Derek Meadows, TaRon "ManChild" Francis, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana and Wright entering the mix.
Position coach Cortez Hankton has put his foot on the gas in the 2025 cycle with a trio of commitments already and his sights set on others to make the move sooner rather than later.
With Wright's commitment, he now joins the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America as they continue making their way through the rankings with the No. 1 spot within arms reach.
Kelly and the Tigers are in the thick of it for several top targets remaining, including five-stars Jonah Williams (No. 1 safety) and Jamie Ffrench (Top 5 WR) in the current cycle.
LSU has now landed commitments from a pair of prized 2025 prospects over the last 24 hours with Wright joining Tennessee native CJ Jimcoily.
CJ Jimcoily: 4-Star Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff reeled in a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily Thursday afternoon once the top defensive back went public with a decision.
The four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle chose the Tigers over Stanford, Tennessee and Alabama after trimming his list to four finalists weeks ago.
Now, the Bayou Bengals secure the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who immediately becomes a key piece to the future of the defensive backfield.
Jimcoily, who's the second safety in the 2025 class alongside Destrehan (La.) star Jhase Thomas, can be used in a myriad of ways for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
He attains tremendous size and can be used in the new STAR role as a hybrid safety/linebacker; with the program salivating at the immense potential he attains.
Jimcoily had the Stanford Cardinal near the top of his list with this one ultimately coming down to relationships with the LSU staff, namely safeties coach Jake Olsen.
A player who is a workhorse in the classroom, Jimcoily boasts a GPA above 4.0 status where Stanford surged in his recruitment on that side, but LSU provided a plan that gave him a chance to thrive both on and off the field.
Jimcoily took his fair share of visits this summer with LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and Stanford making waves.
When it came to LSU, there were pieces that made sense for the program to win out. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals program, it became a huge advantage down the stretch.
With the July Recruiting Dead Period in full swing last month, it gave the coveted safety time to mull over his options before going public.
Now, both Wright and Jimcoily add to LSU's No. 3 overall recruiting class after becoming commitments No. 20 and No. 21.
