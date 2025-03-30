LSU Football Lands Official Visit From No. 5 Rated Quarterback in America
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has trimmed his list of schools while locking in three official visits as his recruitment process heats up this offseason.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive stretch with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press for his services.
The coveted prospect out of the Lone Star State has secured offers from a myriad of schools this offseason including Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech, among several others.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
Bentley was back in Baton Rouge in March where he is feeling like a priority by the Tigers with the program turning up the heat for the fast-rising signal-caller.
The program is ramping up its push for a talented player under center in next year's recruiting cycle where he's quickly become their No. 1 target.
The Texas native has checked in with Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia Tech and LSU thus far during the spring as he continues feeling out his contenders.
It's a significant stretch in Bentley's recruitment as he begins navigating finalists while setting up an official visit schedule for the summer.
Bentley has locked his his three official visits after trimming his list of schools:
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6-8
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get the final visit of Bentley's process with the program set to bring in a myriad of priority targets to campus for that weekend.
Bentley will be joined by Lamar Brown (No. 1 IOL), Blaine Bradford (No. 1 SAF) and Tristen Keys (No. 1 WR), among several others for the multi-day trip to Baton Rouge.
