LSU Football Lines Up Visit with No. 1 Prospect in Florida, Coveted Tigers Target
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson has locked in multiple visits this offseason with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his recruitment.
Henderson, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in over 25 offers with LSU, Alabama, Florida and Michigan, among several others, battling it out for his services.
Now, LSU is looking to ramp up their push after Brian Kelly and the Tigers' staff flew to the Sunshine State on in January for a check-in with Henderson, he told LSU Tigers SI.
It was a productive trip where Henderson will now look to visit Baton Rouge in the spring as his recruitment takes off.
Prior to visits being locked in, Henderson elected to trim his list of finalists.
The 10 Finalists: LSU, USC, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Alabama.
It's a star-studded list of schools with the LSU Tigers certainly having their work cut out for them when it comes to the Sunshine State stud.
Now, Henderson has locked in both an official and unofficial visit list:
The Unofficial Visits:
- LSU Tigers: March 8-9
- Michigan Wolverines: March 17-19
- Georgia Bulldogs: March 29-30
- USC Trojans: April 11-13
- Texas Longhorns: April 25-27
The Official Visits:
- Auburn Tigers: May 16-18
- Vanderbilt Commodores: May 30-June 1
- Alabama Crimson Tide: June 6-8
- Florida Gators: June 13-15
- Florida State Seminoles: June 20-22
LSU will remain in the ear of the coveted defensive piece who's coming off of a big-time junior campaign after logging 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
With an unofficial visit locked in, it'll now be about getting an official from the top-ranked prospect in the Sunshine State.
For the Bayou Bengals, Kelly and Co. have set the foundation for the 2026 Recruiting Class with a Top-5 group to this point and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern conference.
Now, it's about building on the class with a critical spring and summer stretch inching closer.
Which commits make up the class to this point?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana and a Top-160 prospect in America.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.