LSU Football Loses Commitment From Prized EDGE Prospect Ahead of Signing Day
Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June with the program locking in the coveted defensive line prospect.
Harrold, a Top 150 recruit in America, gave Kelly and Co. a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class that can help bolster the depth in the trenches for the long haul.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder chose LSU over the likes of Illinois, Texas A&M, Florida State and Central Florida.
It's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place as it stands. After falling to 7-4 on the season and losing the No. 1 prospect in America, Bryce Underwood, programs have begun looking to poach the Tigers' 2025 Recruiting Class.
That includes programs contacting Harrold.
Now, the coveted target has backed off of his LSU pledge and has reopened his recruitment, Harrold revealed via social media on Thursday night.
The Sunshine State native will take an official visit to Florida State this weekend during the final weekend before the Early Signing Period.
All signs point towards the Seminoles locking in Harrold's services prior to next week's signing period where he will put pen to paper with Florida State.
It's no secret LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class is in a difficult spot right now.
After losing a commitment from Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America, it's left the program working the phone lines nonstop in order to keep the class together.
Underwood's decommitment from the LSU Tigers came on the heels of the Michigan Wolverines piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million. Underwood pledged to the Wolverines last Thursday.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison spearheaded the push for Underwood to land at Michigan.
“I got a call from the Michigan football team,” Portnoy said. “They said, ‘Hey, there’s this donor who wants to talk to you.’ I said I’m doing this [landing Underwood] by myself, and I don’t need to talk to anybody. And they said, ‘Please, this woman is a big fan of Barstool and you; she’d love to talk to you. Her name is Jolin.’ … They said, ‘Oh, her husband is a guy by the name of Larry Ellison. Have you ever heard of him?’ Oh, Larry Ellison? The No. 2 richest guy on the planet? Yeah, I’ll take that phone call.
“That night, we’re on a Zoom. And we’re talking. … She said, ‘I never want to live that era [Brady Hoke] ever again. We’re the national champs, I have two kids. I can’t stomach waking up on a Saturday knowing we’re not the best team on the field.’ And I said, ‘I’m with you. What do we have to do?’ And she said, ‘I know what we’ll do. Let’s set up a call tomorrow night with Bryce Underwood and his parents.’ I said count me in. This was a month and a half ago.”
Underwood and Harrold aren't the only recruits who have or will back off of their commitments. It'll be a tricky next five days with four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows and three-star tight Mike Tyler also trending elsewhere.
The Early Signing Period will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and run through Friday, Dec. 6 where prospects can put pen to paper with the programs of their choice.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.