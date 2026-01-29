LSU Football Makes Major Move for Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies Priority Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff checked in with Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien on Wednesday afternoon as the blue-chipper continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits in the top slot at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin making his way over to Lake Charles (La.) on Wednesday for an in-person visit with Simien.

The five-star prospect has seen multiple schools prioritize him with staffs flying over to his high school across the last 10 days - including the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Lane Kiffin made his way to Lake Charles (La.) to visit with the No. 1 IOL in America on Wednesday: Albert Simien.



The 6’4, 280-pounder checks in as a Top-10 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with #LSU in the mix.



Kiffin continues his pursuit of the elite prospect. pic.twitter.com/DNJUWI22Ub — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 29, 2026

The Cornhuskers staff is making its rounds across Louisiana in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Nebraska emerging as contenders for both Simien and Ahmad Hudson - the No. 1 tight end in America.

As for the LSU staff, the group has checked in twice across the last week with offensive line coach Eric Wolford checking in last week followed by Kiffin making a visit on Wednesday.

It's simple. Kiffin is looking to build a wall around the Bayou State with Simien a priority target for the program.

But there will be schools to monitor in his process with the Texas A&M Aggies, among others, firmly in the race for Simien's services as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Now, all eyes are on the five-star, Top-10 prospect in America with Simien emerging as the crown jewel in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle in the trenches with multiple powerhouse programs turning up the heat in their pursuit - including the Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

