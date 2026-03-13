LSU Football and Nebraska Cornhuskers Battling for Elite Five-Star Louisiana Prospect

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the hometown LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment as he visits multiple schools this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, Simien has begun taking a closer look into the contenders in his process with the Nebraska Cornhuskers piquing his interest this offseason.

Simien hopped on a flight and made his way up to Lincoln (Neb.) last weekend for an unofficial visit with Matt Rhule and Co. where he received the red carpet treatment during his stay with the Cornhuskers.

"As the Huskers battle in-state LSU, among others, for the five-star, learning why Paul Mubenga transferred from LSU to Nebraska this offseason provided valuable insight," Rivals' Tim Verghese wrote via X.

2027 five-star IOL Albert Simien dives in-depth on his latest Nebraska visit



As the Huskers battle in-state LSU, among others, for the five-star, learning why Paul Mubenga transferred from LSU to Nebraska this offseason provided valuable insight



Read: https://t.co/v5idFCpCqb pic.twitter.com/Vjg8MAUAk5 — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) March 13, 2026

The No. 3 rated prospect in Louisiana has the LSU Tigers firmly on his radar, but there are other schools to keep tabs on - notably the Texas A&M Aggies alongside the Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.

Kiffin and the new LSU Tigers coaching staff are taking a closer look into Louisiana's top prospects with Simien at the top of the board on offense.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Now, all eyes are on a significant offseason for Simien with multiple visits on the docket for the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America.

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