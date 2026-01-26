LSU Football Makes Major Move for Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide Priority Target

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Currie checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in his class with the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, dishing out offers to the fast-rising California native.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has ascended into a premier prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers staff monitoring his progression as the program keeps tabs this offseason.

Now, LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas has received a visit with Currie after making his way down to the Bayou State in a major move for the Tigers this month.

Along with LSU, the Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide are set host the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America on unofficial visits later this month as he jumpstarts his recruiting process ahead of summer official trips, according to On3 Sports.

"Among the most versatile two-way lineman in the country. Played predominately defensive tackle his first two years of H.S ball and showed an ideal combination of size, length and strength," 247Sports wrote of Currie. "Big space eater in the middle of the defensive line, capable of taking on a double team, standing his ground and still making plays.

"Shows some raw pass rush ability featuring a strong bull rush and a quick first step. Moved to offensive tackle as a junior and quickly showed a huge upside on the offensive side of the ball. Upside might be highest as an interior offensive lineman, boasts prototype frame, feet and physicality for the position.

"A fluid mover who gets off the ball well and plays through the whistle. Has tackle feet, is comfortable in space and has the kind of nastiness you love to see in the trenches."

Now, the LSU Tigers have received a visit from the No. 2 defensive lineman in America with Kiffin and Co. receiving face time with the high-profile prospect.

