LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide Making Push for Elite Prospect

Gilmer (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Camara checks in as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school to watch in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he quickly blossomed into a national prospect with a myriad of new offers added to his scholarship count.

Camara has offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs, Oklahoma Sooners, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

But three schools are making a strong push at Camara, according to 247Sports' Blair Angulo.

Alabama, LSU and Oregon are among the programs making a strong push for elite offensive lineman Ismael Camara, who shined last week during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii: https://t.co/YqtMjqZmvK pic.twitter.com/k76vA3ggLd — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) January 22, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers join Oregon and Alabama as the trio of programs that are intensifying their pursuit for the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

What makes Camara such a highly-touted prospect? 247Sports provided the scouting report:

"- Immensely gifted offensive line prospect with enormous size and impressive functional athleticism.

- Originally from Europe (France); Newcomer to football who plays like a veteran.

- Three-phase contributor for perennial Texas 4A powerhouse.

- Higher center of gravity, but naturally flexible and bends with relative ease considering size/mass.

- Flashes a mean streak as a run blocker, looks to finish, and hunts for extra work.

- Understandably still honing technique and awareness in certain situations, but consistently engaged and active in myriad scenarios.

- View as a legitimate multi-positional prospect who transcends specific position labels. Could play tackle, guard, or even D-lineman at the high-major level, and owns traits that suggest long-term pro potential, particularly as a tone-setting guard or massive tackle."

Now, as his recruiting process ramps up this offseason with multiple visits set to be on the docket, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be a program to watch alongside Oregon and Alabama.

LSU is eyeing multiple offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Camara emerging as a top priority for the new staff in Baton Rouge.

