LSU Football Surging for Elite California Duo Amid Strong Pursuit from Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers brought in two of the top prospects in California this past weekend for unofficial visits to Baton Rouge as the program turns up the heat on the recruiting scene.

After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and Co. are wasting no time in shifting gears with a primary focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with visitors checking in left and right.

Last weekend, LSU hosted the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation with the Tigers intensifying their pursuit after a beneficial visit to the Bayou State.

Now, according to Rivals, LSU is gaining momentum for the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon duo. Which prospects made their way to town? What's the buzz on a pair of priority targets?

The California Duo: Tigers Turning Up Heat

No. 1: DL Kasi Currie - Top-25 Prospect

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Currie checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in his class with the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, dishing out offers to the fast-rising California native.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has ascended into a premier prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers staff monitoring his progression as the program keeps tabs this offseason.

Now, LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas has received a visit with Currie after making his way down to the Bayou State in a major move for the Tigers this month.

Along with LSU, the Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide are set host the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America on unofficial visits later this month as he jumpstarts his recruiting process ahead of summer official trips, according to On3 Sports.

No. 2: S Myles Baker - No. 25 Safety in America

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Baker, a Top-25 prospect in California, has garnered significant interest on the recruiting scene with programs from coast-to-coast reaching out to the talented defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix with the staff intensifying their pursuit for the West Coast defensive back this offseason where he's now met with Kiffin face-to-face.

According to multiple reports, LSU is emerging as a contender in Baker's process following the unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in October, but other schools are in the race.

The Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks continue their pursuit of the coveted defensive back as LSU looks to fend off other contenders.

