LSU Football Makes Major Move For Top-Ranked Prospect Committed to Texas Tech

Cedar Hill (Tex.) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster revealed a commitment to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in October, but it hasn't stopped programs from intensifying their pursuit.

Brewster checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, as his rise continues.

But it's the Texas Tech program that holds the commitment from a prospect that has the chance to be a "serious impact player" at the next level.

"Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Displays startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape. Supports that functional juice in pads with terrific combine testing numbers (twice) in early 2025," 247Sports wrote.

"Those combine performances joined strong live evaluations in position-specific work and 1-on-1 reps. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 300 pounds but owns extensive snaps in a two-point edge alignment. Emphatically sets an edge. Flashes a heavy inside hand coupled with stack-and-shed strength. Boasts impressive two-way snaps as a successful jumbo wildcat option.

"Also possesses a strong football pedigree. May lack ideal frame length, but compensates with sudden power and disruptive play style. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become serious impact player."

LSU Tigers edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples made a stop in the Lone Star State this week for a visit with Brewster as the program remains in pursuit of the elite defender.

LSU is fresh off of adding a pair of five-stars along the defensive line in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson with the program once again swinging for the fences in pursuit of Brewster.

It's clear the Texas Tech program has a hard commitment from Brewster, but with the Early Signing Period in December roughly 10 months away, Lane Kiffin and Co. are looking to pique the top-ranked defender's interest early.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: