LSU Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Prospects Lane Kiffin Must Land in 2027 Class

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2026 season, but the new-look coaching staff is also looking ahead to the future of the program.

After assembling an all-time great portal haul, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have since shifted their focus to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff checking in with priority targets over the last 10 days.

LSU has the resources to compete with the heavy-hitters in the NIL space. The program has shown that this offseason, but the next step is making waves at the high school ranks.

Now, there are three players LSU Tigers On SI believes the Bayoy Bengals "must land" in order to make a statement in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Three "Must-Have" Elite Targets: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: Easton Royal - No. 1 WR in America

This is an easy one. New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers despite revealing a pledge to the Texas Longhorns in November.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall after a heavy pursuit.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

No. 2: Kasi Currie - No. 2 DL in America

LSU brought in former South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to Baton Rouge for multiple reasons, but his recruiting prowess stands out most... Now, he can make a statement early.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Currie checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in his class with the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, dishing out offers to the fast-rising California native.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has ascended into a premier prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers staff monitoring his progression as the program keeps tabs this offseason.

Now, LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas has received a visit with Currie after making his way down to the Bayou State in a major move for the Tigers this month.

Along with LSU, the Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide are set host the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America on unofficial visits later this month as he jumpstarts his recruiting process ahead of summer official trips, according to On3 Sports.

No. 3: Joshua Dobson - No. 1 CB in America

Let's make a statement here once again by secondary coach Corey Raymond...

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson.

