LSU Football Makes Massive Move for Dynamic Ohio State, WVU Mountaineers Target

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller four-star offensive tackle Kalel Johnson continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on the fast-rising prospect.

Johnson checks in as a Top-20 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore entering the race this offseason as his offer sheet grows by the week.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder out of Ohio has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, UCLA Bruins, and Maryland Terrapins, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

Now, add Kiffin and the LSU Tigers to the offer sheet after offensive line coach Eric Wolford pulled the trigger this weekend after making the move official.

Johnson made his way to Baton Rouge for a visit with the Bayou Bengals on Saturday where he looked on as the program worked through Day 3 of Spring Camp.

After making his way in for a visit, the fast-rising offensive tackle departed with an offer in-hand as the coaching staff continues dishing out new scholarships in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

"Manning the trenches for one of the best high school programs in the state, Johnson is another recruit currently trending toward Ohio State, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine," Rivals wrote.

"The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder has set an official visit to Columbus. Other usual suspects like Penn State and Notre Dame had Johnson on campus back in the fall."

LSU hosted Johnson alongside a star-studded visitors list in Baton Rouge this weekend for the first Saturday of Spring Camp.

The coveted offensive tackle spent time with priority targets while also having the opportunity to talk shop with Jordan Seaton - the top-ranked offensive lineman via the NCAA Transfer Portal - after making the move from Colorado to LSU.

"How could you not come here? There's so many things great about this place, not just the history, but what we have now. I think that's what makes this place great— is what we have now. The work that's going to be put in, like that's all I can preach about, is the work," Seaton said on Thursday.

"That meant a lot for me, but it also showed the dedication he has to not just me, but this program, this state. That's something I value. I'm a big dedicated guy and once I'm all in, I'm all in. That stuck out but just the place here itself, like everything about this place, it's one of one."

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