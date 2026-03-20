LSU Football Makes Massive Move for No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Ole Miss Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is expected to be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated pass-catcher in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-75 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as programs galore fight for his commitment.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

But contenders are quickly emerging for the dynamic wide receiver after trimming his list of schools to five this offseason.

Whitley recently trimmed his final schools to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers.

As the Top-100 prospect navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment, the LSU Tigers have been deemed the team to beat, but others are pushing for one of the top pass-catchers in America that continues his rise.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley's Instagram.

“Four star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is getting a closer look at a few new contenders this spring, including Arkansas and Ohio State,” Rivals said in a recent article. “He’s got strong ties to the staff in Fayetteville and a fantastic connection with lead recruiter Cortez Hankton in Columbus.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU are all set to host the top 100 prospect for official visits, and I view the Tigers as the team best positioned to eventually sign the in state prospect.”

Now, he's locked in a return trip to Baton Rouge this weekend where he will be alongside multiple top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - including the No. 1 tight end in America, Ahmad Hudson.

LSU will also bring in Whitley on an official visit during the weekend of June 19, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI, as the Bayou Bengals continue their pursuit of the No. 2 rated pass-catcher in Louisiana.

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