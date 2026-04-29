LSU Football Enters Massive Recruiting Battle With Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State

Greenwood (Miss.) four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford has multiple official visits locked in this offseason as the coveted Magnolia State defender navigates the final phases of his recruitment.

Ford checks in as a Top-25 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his commitment amid a battle between the LSU Tigers and other powerhouse schools.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder out of Mississippi has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging as an official visit gets locked in for the next two months.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are keeping tabs on the second-level defender this offseason with the coaching staff set to bring in Ford on a multi-day stay in the coming weeks, according to Rivals.

Along with the Bayou Bengals locking in an official visit, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers that are making a push for Ford as well - setting visits of their own with the Magnolia State defender.

Official visits to FSU, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee are locked in, and two schools have risen to the top of 4-star LB Frederrick Ford's list.



Read: https://t.co/SH752tbGEc pic.twitter.com/T4rtqV2KQ4 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 29, 2026

Ford remains a top target for multiple schools with LSU looking to roll out the red carpet this offseason as Kiffin and Co. continue gaining familiarity in the program's recruiting strategy in Baton Rouge.

"It feels completely different. I feel like now we recap the weekend and we're at full strength. Everybody's here. We know the people in the building. We have all our coaches here. They [recruits] get to see practice also," Kiffin said last week.

"So it's like now I'm really feeling they're recruiting at full strength. Combining what we do with the branding of LSU. Then the response, which has been extremely high level from the recruits and their families, has been great.

"A coach said last night. He goes, 'Coach,' but remember, you weren't full strength and still signed this No. 1 portal class of elite talent. So that was pretty exciting to think about. We were able to do that, and we weren't even at full strength."

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