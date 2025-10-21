LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers Offensive Line Target Labeled Five-Star Prospect
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston offensive lineman Albert Simien is the newest five-star in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after being bumped up from a four-star recruit in the latest rankings update.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with program's from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The Bayou State star has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in next year's cycle with schools across the nation entering the mix in a big way.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
This fall, Simien has begun taking a closer look at the contenders in his process with visits to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies now in the rearview mirror.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers in September where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
But Simien isn't shutting things down anytime soon, it appears, with more visits on the docket for this fall.
After a recent visit to check-in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Simien has cemented plans to make a return trip to LSU, sources tell LSU Tigers SI. The expectation is that he will be back in Baton Rouge for this weekend's Texas A&M matchup.
The LSU Tigers remain heavy hitters in this one with Brian Kelly and Co. pushing all the right buttons in the elite offensive lineman's process.
LSU has been labeled a "heavy contender" for Simien with the Bayou Bengals rolling out the red carpet for the talented Louisiana native.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with Simien set to headline a star-studded visitors list in town.
