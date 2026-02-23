Nebraska Cornhuskers Make Major Move for Prized LSU Football Offensive Line Target

The LSU Tigers coaching staff continues evaluating priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a primary focus on locking down Louisiana talent.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he assembled a star-studded coaching staff with his assistants joining him in trips across The Boot to check-in with the state's top talent in order to build a border around it.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is one of Kiffin's top targets with the coaching staff checking in with the elite talent last month.

Courtesy of Albert Simien on X.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he sits as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, per Rivals.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing Simien this offseason - making sure to get face time with the top prospect last month.

The five-star prospect has seen multiple schools prioritize him with staffs flying over to his high school last month - including the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Now, the Nebraska Conhuskers have locked in a visit with Simien where he will travel up to Lincoln on March 6 to check- in with Matt Rhule and Co. once again.

LSU remains a contender for Simien as the coaching staff puts a foot on the gas, but there are multiple schools to watch amid pursuits from Nebraska, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss, among several others.

