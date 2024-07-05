LSU Football: No. 1 Cornerback in America DJ Pickett Sets Commitment Date
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their pursuit of the No. 1 cornerback in America: DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 cycle, has a slew of potential suitors with the LSU Tigers swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
The Bayou Bengals sit alongside Miami and Oregon as a trio of schools separating themselves from the pack, according to a source, with a decision date now locked in.
Pickett will reveal a commitment on July 17th where he will choose between LSU, Oregon, Miami and Georgia.
The buzz heading into July had LSU as the team to beat for his services, but after a busy June full of official visits, Pickett's recruitment appears to be wide open.
We've seen the Oregon Ducks enter the NIL space in a big way as of late after offering impressive packages, according to reports. Now, they've entered the mix for Pickett's services in a big way with key offers both on and off of the field. He's fresh off of an official visit in June with the Ducks now making movement in his recruitment.
For Miami, it's the hometown program. Pickett, a Sunshine State native, had LSU and Miami circled as two heavy hitters in his recruitment, but now all signs point to this becoming a three-horse race down the stretch.
Which direction is Pickett leaning at this point in time? It depends on who you ask.
He's taken four official visits this summer with the Ducks surging in his recruitment, but it's clear LSU won't go down without a fight.
According to a source on the LSU front, they're aware of the NIL package "ballpark" that Pickett is looking for. Ultimately, this will be one that will be a rollercoaster over the next two weeks.
LSU has secondary coach Corey Raymond putting his foot on the gas here. He's developed a relationship with Pickett dating back to his time on staff with the Florida Gators last year.
Pickett is the No. 1 target for LSU in the 2025 class as it stands, and with two weeks until a decision, the clock is ticking.
LSU currently holds zero cornerback commitments in the 2025 cycle after the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana, Jaboree Antoine, backed off of his pledge in June.
Now, LSU is looking to take strides in the right direction with a myriad of targets, including both Pickett and Antoine.
Pickett will now reveal a decision on July 17th with LSU, Oregon and Miami swinging for the fences in order to land the versatile defensive back who has the chance to play both cornerback and safety at the next level.
Here's more on LSU's pursuit of Antoine, the Bayou State's top-ranked cornerback, after his recent decommitment:
Jaboree Antoine Decommits From LSU:
Antoine, a Top 10 cornerback in America, revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals in June with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services.
After committing to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months.
Now, the coveted defensive back has found his way back in the free agent market with Miami and Florida State surging in his recruitment.
Antoine will also keep LSU in the mix along with the Hurricanes and Seminoles, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he'll put his foot on the gas once again.
LSU's secondary has remained a talking point over the last few seasons with the Tigers struggling to receive production from their defensive backfield.
After reeling in a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in the Bayou State, LSU was trending upward after a few down years.
Now, it's back the drawing board for LSU with the Tigers continuing their pursuit of the top defensive backs in America, including DJ Pickett.
Look for LSU to regain Antoine's commitment before it's all said and done. A player who will put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, LSU will look to get him back in the 2025 cycle sooner rather than later.
For Pickett, the Tigers will continue swinging for the fences when it comes to the No. 1 cornerback in America with Oregon and Miami also turning up the heat with a decision date pencilled in.
Other LSU News:
History Made: Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record, Rewriting History Books
LSU Football Recruiting Review: Tigers Secure Several Commitments in June
Ex-No. 1 Pick JaMarcus Russell Fired as Coach, Faces Lawsuit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.