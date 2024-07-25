LSU Football: No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana Visiting LSU on Friday
The LSU football staff has kept tabs on one of the best wide receivers in The Boot as they continue their pursuit of Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program earlier this year with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Now, Mack will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
Now, LSU has entered the mix for the No. 1 wide receiver in the Bayou State as this program looks to continue stockpiling the state's top players after an impressive 2024 cycle.
The NCAA Recruiting Dead Period was lifted on Thursday. Just 24 hours later, the top receiver will make his first stop in Baton Rouge.
A Top 10 receiver in his class, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
It's clear the 2025 cycle has the chance to change the program with LSU boasting the No. 3 overall class, but the 2026 cycle could carry the momentum with players like Mack, Jahkeem Stewart and Blaine Bradford, among others, on the Tigers' radar.
It's been made shown that head coach Brian Kelly is looking to build a wall around the state, and with a 2026 class bursting with talent, the motive remains the same.
Mack will be joined by teammate Phillip Wright who will also make the drive to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash recruiting event.
Phillip Wright: Wide Receiver (2025)
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright will visit Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Friday for the program's annual "Bayou Splash" recruiting event.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, recently revealed a commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, but it hasn't stopped the Tigers from ramping up their push for the coveted wideout.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
With a verbal pledge to the Wolverines now public, it won't stop LSU from continuing to pursue the in-state star.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that they'll press to get Wright in town for a game day experience as they look to add another wide receiver to the 2025 recruiting class.
LSU currently holds commitments from a pair of wideouts in the current cycle: Derek Meadows (five-star) and TaRon Francis (No. 1 receiver in Louisiana).
Now, they're in search of one or two more wideouts to fill out the 2025 receiver haul.
The full breakdown of Wright's game via 247Sports:
"Big-play receiver who can stretch the field vertically or hit the long ball as a short game catch-and-run threat. Capable of aligning at multiple receiver spots and represents the type of speed-oriented weapon who can allow a coaching staff ample creativity. Verified between 5-10 and 5-11 at 175 pounds in Jan. 2024 at the All-American National Combine. Posted encouraging testing data with a 4.52 40 and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Perhaps a bit more to the frame than suspected on tape. Certifiable burner with elite track numbers in multiple sprint categories, including a 10.46 100 and 21.41 200. Uses that speed to get on top of DBs quickly and take the top off a secondary. Dynamic run-after-catch threat in the screen and quick games. Capable of stacking cuts in the open field. Shows some promising route snap that should help enhance ability to consistently create late separation when needed. Adding a bit of mass and strength should also help that cause. Possibly could squeeze just a tad more out of the top end of that track speed when in pads. Could supply an early special teams option as a return threat and a dangerous receiving weapon who could move around the formation. Projects as a high-major prospect with the multi-sport evidence and verified athleticism that could lead beyond the college game."
The prized in-state prospect will make the drive down to Baton Rouge where he will be alongside several top recruits in not only Louisiana, but all of America.
