LSU Football Loses Commitment From Top Wideout in Louisiana Amid Lane Kiffin Hiring
Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, went public with a pledge to the program last November after receiving an offer from his "dream school" following a game day visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot,1 175-pounder is one of the most prolific wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he now opens things up with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period kicks off.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU.
"I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
Despite a pledge to LSU, other schools remained in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process - also taking a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Darby took to social media early Tuesday morning revealing that he would be signing with the LSU Tigers this week during the Early Signing Period kicking off, but with Lane Kiffin now in town, his staff has begun putting their touch on the 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU is picking up steam for a pair of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to sources, ahead of the Early Signing Period:
- Corey Barber: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star, ex-Ole Miss commit
- Brayden Allen: Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver, ex-Oklahoma commit
LSU has now seen a two players back off of commitments to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday with Darby joining Jalan Champan.
Chapman Reopens Recruitment:
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the Bayou State, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, and amid change to the LSU staff, has had schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip him.
“You don’t go to LSU for the coach. You go to LSU because it’s LSU. I’m a lil Louisiana boy, I wouldn’t go no where else," Chapman told TigerRag.
Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's opened things back up.
"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X.
The Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday where the LSU Tigers will look to lock in a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class, but there could be others departing.
