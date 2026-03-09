LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Emerge as Contenders to Flip Nation's No. 3 WR

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. continues generating significant buzz on the recruiting trail this offseason as programs push to flip him away from his Texas Tech commitment.

Easter Jr. checks in as the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with his meteoric rise piquing the interest of several schools. - including Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders that hold the verbal commitment as it currently stands after revealing a pledge to the hometown program last November.

Easter Jr. sits as one of the top wide receivers committed in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Texas Tech coaching staff looking to hold on.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote of Easter Jr.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

NEW: Elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr. has locked in 4️⃣ official visits, @samspiegs reports✈️



Easter ranks No. 22 NATL. (No. 3 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Intel: https://t.co/kqGj8AjWae pic.twitter.com/mCK0YA4cCT — Rivals (@Rivals) February 25, 2026

Easter is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he hauled in 89 passes for 1,309 yards while averaging nearly 94 yards per game with 19 touchdowns.

Across his time on the prep scene, the Lone Star State wideout has caught 135 passes for 2,296 yards while posting almost 80 yards per game and scoring 31 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

But the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide are reportedly pushing to flip him away from Texas Tech.

Easter is set for official visits with LSU on April 17, then to Ohio State on May 29, traveling to Ole Miss on June 5, and then to Alabama on June 19, according to Rivals.

Now, all eyes remain on Kiffin and Co. with the LSU Tigers emerging as a team to watch for the Texas Tech pledge.

