LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines Contenders for Georgia Prospect
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools with a commitment date penciled in as he winds down his recruitment process.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Peach State prospect spent the summer traveling across the country while evaluating the contenders in his process, and after multiple trips, has solidified his finalists.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hosted Geralds for a multi-day stay in June alongside his family to soak in the scenes of campus.
Geralds was in Baton Rouge during the first weekend of the month where the program knocked it out of the park for the Georgia native.
The elite defender took in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority targets, spent one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
Following a trip to LSU, Geralds took official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and more as he checked in with powerhouse programs across the nation,
Geralds took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of June 20 for a multi-day stay where the Buckeyes received the final visit of his process.
But as decision time nears, one program is emerging as the team to beat.
Geralds, an Ole Miss legacy, is trending to the Oregon Ducks after Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong recently logged predictions in favor of the Big Ten program.
It's a significant development in the "Geralds Sweepstakes" with the West Coast program beginning to separate from the pack down the stretch.
After racking up 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 36 quarterback hurries as a junior, Geralds has emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in America with decision time now less than two weeks away.
Geralds will choose between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 2 as his decision date inches closer.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.