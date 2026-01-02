LSU Football Set To Host Elite Transfer Wide Receiver for Visit Amid Lane Kiffin Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to host UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks for a visit to Baton Rouge as his Transfer Portal process intensifies, according to Rivals.

Hooks, one of the top pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal market, is receiving interest from a myriad of schools with a visit schedule now locked in.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver will check in with the following programs:

Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBA

Hooks is coming off of a 2025 season where he logged 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout campaign for the Blazers.

NEWS: UAB standout transfer WR Iverson Hooks is set to visit 7 Schools, his agent @WeGetYouOffers tells @On3Sports



The 2025 season was his redshirt-junior year - and fourth season in college - but he's eyeing two more seasons of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. In short, he’s only played in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Now, he's generating significant interest in the Transfer Portal with LSU, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Auburn, and Oregon, among others, pursuing his services.

For the LSU Tigers, the program is currently down to four returning wide receivers from the 2025 season with the likes of Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton, and Zavion Thomas entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kylan Billiot, Jelani Watkins, and Kyle Parker intend to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal - making Hooks that much more of a priority in the free agent market.

The Departures [21]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

Lane Kiffin and Co. are preparing to swing for the fences in the free agent market with Hooks now locked in as the first confirmed visitor of the portal window.

