LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes Awaiting Decision From No. 1 Transfer OL

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is winding down his recruitment with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes eyeing his commitment amid a three-team race.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has ascended into one of the top offensive tackles in America where he is coming off of back-to-back strong seasons in Boulder under Deion Sanders and Co with a chance for a fresh start in 2026.

Seaton was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, Seaton is eyeing an opportunity to level up with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the three teams to watch in his transfer process.

The former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle has checked in with Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU on multi-day stays, but Oregon has made its presence felt despite not landing an official visit.

Following Seaton's visit to Baton Rouge - which emerged as his final official trip - he traveled back to the Peach State where he trains .

Kiffin and Dan Lanning checked in with Seaton while he was in Atlanta for last-second visits as the powerhouse programs surge in his process - with sources indicating that the Tigers and Ducks are the two schools to watch - though Miami's late push wouldn't be surprising.

The clock is ticking in a major way with a source familiar with Seaton's process expecting a decision within the next 24 hours, but the No. 1 available transfer hasn't been shy from taking his time.

Now, Kiffin and Co. remain in the mix for the elite offensive lineman as he enters "decision mode" with LSU, Oregon, and Miami battling.

