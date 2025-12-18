LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Among Top Schools For Elite Receiver

Las Vegas (Nev.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers as his recruitment process explodes this year.

The quick, twitchy wideout has blown up on the recruiting scene with a myriad of offers coming in as of late where McFarland has now made the decision to skip his junior campaign.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pounder out of Nevada has reclassified from the 2028 Recruiting Class into the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he will now play his senior campaign next fall at IMG Academy.

It's a significant move for the Top-20 wide receiver in America that holds offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

Across IMG Academy's first six games that stats were available in 2025, McFarland hauled in 20 passes for 414 yards and scored seven touchdowns - routinely making the highlight reel play in his sophomore campaign.

As a freshman, he burst on the scene after logging 36 receptions for 574 yards and eight touchdowns while playing up against athletes 2-3 years older than him.

Now, after being tabbed as one of the top receivers in the country regardless of classification, McFarland will move up a year and sign next December as a member of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools in his process, according to Rivals.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to make an early impression on the coveted pass-catcher as he prepares for a critical offseason in both his development and recruitment.

McFarland shined across the 7v7 circuit last spring and summer after running with the talented South Florida Express squad.

“South Florida Express was feeding Eric McFarland all day long on Day 1 of OT7 and that dint stop on Day 2 either. He was able to win at the intermediate levels of the field all afternoon and was even able to beat defenders vertically," Rivals wrote.

"However, he struggled with some drops on Day 2 that would’ve resulted in big plays. But even then, McFarland showed that he was clearly one of the most dominant pass catchers throughout the weekend and showed he can take on any defender that tries to cover him, regardless of classification. He’s definitely one to watch for in the future.”

Now, all eyes are on the elite wideout as he gears up for a pivtoal stretch in his recruitment process as LSU looks to make an impact.

