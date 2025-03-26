LSU Football 'Pursuing' Coveted Texas Longhorns Quarterback Commitment
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell continues hearing from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff as he works through a critical offseason in his recruitment.
The current Texas Longhorns commitment has remained vocal about his loyalty to Steve Sarkisian and Co., but it hasn't stopped multiple SEC schools from reaching out to the talented Sunshine State signal-caller.
It's no secret LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is a recruiting guru, and despite missing on Bell over the summer, he remains in his ear.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Florida ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in America with an offer list that includes the "Who's Who" of college football.
LSU, Alabama, Texas and most recently Georgia have all extended scholarships to Bell throughout his process on the recruiting scene.
Bell is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, and despite handling business on the court, his bread and butter is on the gridiron.
“My dad always encouraged me to play all sports so I could figure out what I liked the best,” Bell told Sports Illustrated prior to his junior season. “I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger. My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up. My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
After throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in high school, it was clear football was his calling with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat for his services.
The Texas Longhorns hold the commitment, but LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Georgia remain in his ear, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
Bell remains in touch with the LSU Tigers, but does not have any plans of visiting campus, according to recent reports.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program is turning up the heat for Celina (Tex.) four-star signal-caller Bowe Bentley in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Spring Visitor: Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge in March after taking in a Spring Camp practice and talking shop with the LSU staff.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with Brian Kelly's staff turning up the heat.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
After his trip to LSU, Bentley is feeling like a priority by the Tigers with the program putting a full-court press on the fast-rising signal-caller.
LSU did not take a quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in America, flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
Now, the program is ramping up its push for a talented player under center in next year's recruiting cycle.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.