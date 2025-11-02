LSU Football Pushing to Flip Five-Star Auburn Tigers Commits Amid Hugh Freeze Firing
The Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Hugh Freeze on Sunday afternoon amid the program's 4-5 start to the season as the coaching carousel heats up this fall.
Freeze and the Tigers dropped a matchup to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday where the program fell to 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play.
Now, add the Auburn Tigers to the list of SEC schools that are searching for a new head coach - joining the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks - heading into a chaotic offseason.
For the LSU Tigers, the program hosted a pair of five-star Auburn commits in October where the coaching staff in Baton Rouge will look to intensify its pursuit despite uncertainty in the Bayou State.
Which two Auburn pledges has the program been in touch with?
The Auburn Commits to Watch:
No. 1: Jase Mathews - No. 1 WR in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as the Early Signing Period inches closer.
Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program hosting Mathews on an unofficial visit in October.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels prior to announcing a commitment to Hugh Freeze and Co.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
Now, the LSU Tigers remain a program to watch in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" with the Auburn program making a coaching change.
No. 2: Bralan Womack - No. 1 Safety in America
Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack is another Auburn pledge to watch as the Early Signing Period nears.
Womack, the No. 1 safety in America, revealed a commitment to Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August, but continues evaluating options as the program struggles in 2025.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been vocal about the Auburn program, and despite remaining pledged, has high expectations for the Tigers.
"You've got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we've done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn't look like it's going to change. Nothing's changing," Womack said of Auburn.
Now, he's evaluating options where he took a a visit to LSU where the coaching staff continues pushing for the top-ranked safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder played both ways in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while totaling 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver.
Womack was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year last season with programs across America battling for his services.
Now, despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers, Womack is evaluating his options now that Freeze is out as the shot-caller.
