LSU Football, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Among Top Schools for Elite Prospect

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive lineman Layton von Brandt continues blossoming into one of America's top prospects following a strong junior campaign.

Von Brandt, a Top-10 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs with Big Ten and SEC schools salivating at the potential he attains.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Delaware native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his prep career.

“Layton von Brandt stacks up pretty well in the 2027 OL group,” Rivals wrote of his potential. “He’s got good length and I think he’s got a lot of room to continue filling out.

"I really liked his movement skills at the position. I thought he was a nimble mover, fluid and a guy who looks pretty athletic. So, when you’re looking at him long-term, I like where he stacks up.”

NEWS: Elite 2027 OT Layton von Brandt is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 270 OT from Middletown, DE is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/nahnWxx3SI pic.twitter.com/vFwAIYSDpu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2025

Now, it's the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Virginia Tech Hokies cracking his top schools.

The Florida Gators have emerged as a school to know after developing a relationship with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein when he was with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Following his move from Penn State to the Florida Gators, the SEC program has now cracked his Top-8 schools, he told Rivals.

“My relationship with coach Trautwein is so special that, to be honest, no matter where he ended up, I was probably going to go check it out,” von Brandt said.

“The fact that he is at such a big-time, blue blood SEC program like Florida that has such a great history makes it even more intriguing. I will 100% be down there this spring.”

Appoquinimink offensive linemen Layton Von Brandt (69) competes during a regular season game between Middletown and Appoquinimink, Nov 7, 2025, at Cavalier Stadium in Middletown. | Saquan Stimpson/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Von Brandt comes in as a Top-50 prospect in America and the No. 6 offensive tackle with schools eager to get him down to campus this spring on both official and unofficial visits.

“My recruitment is still open, so I’m interested in building a relationship with anyone that wants to build one with me,” von Brandt told Rivals earlier this month. “Where that goes in the future, only time will tell.”

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have entered the mix in a big way after the new-look coaching staff extended an offer his way.

Now, with eight schools cracking his finalists, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals will look to continue developing a relationship with the blue-chipper as his process heats up.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: