LSU Football Receives Prediction to Land Commitment From No. 1 Transfer Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are currently hosting Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby for an official visit to Baton Rouge as his recruitment intensifies this weekend.

Sorsby, the No. 1 rated player in the NCAA Transfer Portal (ESPN), is fresh off of a two-day stay with the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the Big 12 program battles LSU for the top quarterback.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers, but took that next step during his time with the Bearcats.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Cincinnati program - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he has become a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged on Day 2 of the window.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Now, Sorsby has arrived in Baton Rouge for his visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the program picking up steam.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have locked in visits with the following transfers, @Rivals reports:



- Brendan Sorsby: No. 1 QB

- Chaz Coleman: No. 1 EDGE

- Stephiylan Green: No. 5 DL

- Terrell Anderson: No. 7 WR

- Eugene Wilson: Top-10 WR



LSU is working fast behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/rTYnBb8GMV — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 3, 2026

247Sports' Keegan Knickoson has logged an expert prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out of Sorsby and earning his commitment via the Transfer Portal.

LSU has been linked to Sorsby and Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, but with the Sun Devils signal-caller trending elsewhere, there is a primary focus on Sorsby.

Now, LSU appears to be picking up momentum for the elite Cincinnati quarterback as he works through his official visit to Baton Rouge.

The Bayou Bengals are expected to sign three quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal with the program currently sitting with zero scholarship signal-callers after Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren, and Colin Hurley all departed the program.

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has emerged as a target for the program where the FCS All-American has become a hot name on the market.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Clark started at quarterback for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 70 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

Now, he's set to visit Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 9, according to 247Sports.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: