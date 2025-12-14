Lane Kiffin Receives Major News On LSU Football's Recruiting Class, Nation's No. 1 DT

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail this month after inking an impressive 2026 Signing Class along with new offers being dished out as of late.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, his first point of attack was locking in the 2026 Recruiting Class headlined by five-star prospects Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

Fast forward to Kiffin's fifth full day in Baton Rouge and he received the signatures of both Top-25 prospects after making things official with the program.

For Anderson, the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr prospect capped off an illustrious high school career on Saturday night in the Caesars SuperDome after earning his second consecutive state championship.

The No. 1 defensive tackle in America signed with the LSU Tigers last week, but had business to handle on the prep scene before preparing for the next phase of his playing career.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

Anderson took the field in New Orleans with another title on his mind where he wreaked havoc against the St. Augustine Purple Knights - commanding a double team all night to earn another state championship.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 335-pounder wraps up his high school career with 27 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles after departing his Edna Karr program as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

But LSU received positive news on Anderson after it was revealed he will officially be enrolling early with the program - making his way to Baton Rouge in January.

Anderson will be a full participant in Spring Camp with the No. 1 defensive lineman in America ready to hit the ground running with the Bayou Bengals.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

As for Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, he will enroll with the LSU Tigers over the summer where he's set to graduate from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab in May.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: