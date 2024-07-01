LSU Football Recruiting Buzz: Three Elite Prospects Who Could Commit To LSU Next
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene in June after landing four new commitments.
Headlined by the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Carius Curne, the Tigers added fresh pieces to the 2025 class.
Now, July has arrived with the Bayou Bengals expected to set off fireworks on the recruiting trail in the coming days.
With a pair of top targets expected to announce their decisions this week and another announcing on July 13th, Kelly and Co. are preparing for a pivotal stretch on "The Trail" this month.
A look into three elite recruits that could commit to the LSU program next:
Damien Shanklin: No. 1 EDGE in Indiana
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Shanklin has locked in a commitment date for July 5th.
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas had been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp in early June, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
In June, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Now, Thomas has a decision date in place of July 13th. LSU is out front in this one with the Tigers hoping to wrap things up and add a commitment from the prized in-state defensive back.
