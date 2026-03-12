LSU Football and Florida Gators Set To Host Five-Star Texas Longhorns WR Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will make his way down to Baton Rouge this offseason for a pair of visits with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid the programs push for a flip.

Royal checks in as No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't stopped the Bayou Bengals from turning up the heat for the dynamic pass-catcher.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full-court press on Royal.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch in Royal's recruitment with a myriad of official visits on deck for the summer.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are battling in this one with Royal the No. 1 priority at the receiver position.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me. The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Florida is set to host 4-star WR and Texas commit Easton Royal for spring practice on Thursday.



He’ll be on campus from March 11-13, and is looking forward to seeing how the new staff operates in person.



“I know Coach Sumrall is a winner.”



➡️: https://t.co/cjXtjO5njC (VIP) pic.twitter.com/3olItfjze3 — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 12, 2026

Now, Royal has locked in his visits to LSU this offseason with an unofficial trip set for April 24 along with an official visit to campus during the weekend of May 28-30 on a multi-day stay.

The No. 1 wide receiver in America has locked in a strong spring visit schedule with the Florida Gators Gators (March 12), Ole Miss Rebels (March 19), Tennessee Volunteers (March 27), and Texas Longhorns (April 17) also set to receive trips.

Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection as a sophomore in 2024 with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, after back-to-back dominant seasons in the Bayou State, the LSU Tigers are pushing for the Louisiana native amid a pursuit to flip him away from Texas this offseason.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: