Lane Kiffin's Next Move: LSU Football Eyeing Multiple Recruiting Wins This Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge preparing to host a myriad of priority targets.

In what has already become a historic offseason in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. assembled arugably the top NCAA Transfer Portal Class of all-time with over 40 new additions signing with LSU.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

But the LSU Tigers are now shifting focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin looking to make splash in his first true class at the helm of the program. Which programs are on LSU's radar?

Three Potential Wins for LSU: 2027 Class Edition

CB Joshua Dobson: No. 2 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge in February with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet across the three-day stay.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

S Jayden Anding: No. 2 S in Louisiana

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding has emerged as a top priority at the safety position with the LSU Tigers staff battling for his commitment this offseason.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder recently added another offer on his sheet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their way to Ruston (La.) in January to extend an in-person scholarship, but the Bayou Bengals remain serious contenders here.

LSU will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native - along with Anding's older brother preparing for his sophomore season with the Tigers.

RB Jayden Miles: No. 2 RB in Louisiana

The Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High offensive weapon checks in as the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his process amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But it's the LSU Tigers that have emerged as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

