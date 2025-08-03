LSU Football's Elite Defensive Line Haul Labeled No. 1 Class in the Nation
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers added to the 2026 Recruiting Class on Saturday with a commitment from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds.
Geralds, the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the senior class, chose the Tigers over the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes.
LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples continue assembling a program-changing haul in the trenches in this year's cycle.
The Bayou Bengals now have six commitments along the defensive line in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle. Who's in?
The Defensive Line Haul [5]: No. 1 Class in America
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with the decision.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Deuce Geralds: Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America
Geralds, the No. 8 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder comes in as a Top-10 overall defensive lineman in America with Kelly and Co. going neck and neck with the Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Heading into "Decision Week," all eyes were on Dan Lanning's program looking to lock in the coveted Peach State prospect, but a late surge from the LSU Tigers propelled the program into pole position.
Now, LSU adds to the Tigers' embarrassment of riches in the trenches in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical offseason after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
Anderson, the No. 2 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and Co. last summer after going public with a decision to join the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Since then, the 6-foot-4. 335-pounder has seen his ranking skyrocket over the last few months where he now comes in as the top-ranked defensive lineman in the nation.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant overall junior season for his Edna Karr Cougars squad while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top defensive pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
DeAnthony Lafayette: No. 5 EDGE in Florida
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
Darryus McKinley: No. 3 DL in Louisiana
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.