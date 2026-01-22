LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Entering Rare Territory With Historic Feat

The LSU Tigers are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program entering rare territory amid a historic stretch with over 40 signees in the haul to this point.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on the Transfer Portal with the two-week window providing the Tigers with an opportunity to reconstruct the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Kiffin has certainly backed up his claims during his introductory press conference and then some after assembling what has the makings of being one of the best classes of all-time.

LSU has inked eight Top-100 transfers, four Top-50 wide receivers, and double-digit Top-150 players with the haul reaching new heights under Kiffin's leadership.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

LSU's haul reached new heights after Ole Miss Rebels defender Princewill Umanmielen - the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal - signed with LSU on Wednesday - placing the program's class as the highest-rated in four years.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal: Princewill Umanmielen.



The 6’5, 245-pound Ole Miss transfer is the No. 5 overall transfer in the portal after tallying 9.0 sacks + 45 tackles in 2025.



Lane Kiffin and Co. strike gold once again. pic.twitter.com/Xzwc5yJxCO — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 21, 2026

LSU has over 40 signees via the Transfer Portal with multiple position groups being addressed. Who's in?

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Evaluating the No. 1 Class

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (4)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

#LSU officially signed the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal on Wednesday: Princewill Umanmielen.



The ex-Ole Miss Rebel has arrived in Baton Rouge alongside TJ Dottery + Winston Watkins.



Dottery signed with LSU as the No. 8 LB in the portal.



The “brothers are back together.” pic.twitter.com/MiCXjsVqVX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (2):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

