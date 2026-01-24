LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets to All-Time Great Amid New Commitment
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have officially entered uncharted waters following the program's signing of Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton as the Transfer Portal Class reaches "all-time great" territory.
Once the No. 1 offensive lineman in this year's cycle went public with a decision, LSU's Transfer Portal Class officially signed its ninth Top-100 player this month.
Kiffin and Co. have rapidly assembled one of the top rosters in all of college football with championship expectations rapidly growing in Baton Rouge.
“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …
"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.
“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”
The Top-100 Signees:
- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt
- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton
- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen
- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet
- No. 40: S Ty Benefield
- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson
- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross
- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper
- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown
The No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America is now locked in with 42 additions. Which players have signed to the program?
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Breaking Down the No. 1 Class
Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (4):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (9):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes
EDGE (4)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Linebacker (2):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison
Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
