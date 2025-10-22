LSU Football Set To Host Five-Star Safety Committed to SEC Rival for Texas A&M Battle
Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Womack, the No. 1 safety in America, revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August, but continues evaluating options as the program struggles in 2025.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been vocal about the Auburn program, and despite remaining pledged, has high expectations for the Tigers.
"You've got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we've done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn't look like it's going to change. Nothing's changing," Womack said of Auburn.
Womack then took to social media to clear the air on his previous statements.
“In regard to the article that's circulating, I want to clear the air. My intentions were never to bad mouth Auburn's offense. I'm just a competitor who's passionate about the game and excited about what's being built here,” Womack said in an X post on Monday.
“Auburn has so much potential, and I can't wait to be a part of it. I just don't want anything taken out of context from what I said about the recent games. I will continue to support my team win, lose, or draw, but I will also continue to hold us to the highest standard! War Eagle,” Womack added.
Now, he's evaluating options with a visit to the LSU Tigers on deck for this weekend where Kelly and the coaching staff continue pushing for the top-ranked safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder played both ways in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while totaling 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver.
Womack was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year last season with programs across America battling for his services.
Now, despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers, Womack is evaluating his options with an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on the docket for the LSU versus Texas A&M matchup on Saturday.
