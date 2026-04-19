LSU Football Surges To Top For Dynamic Wide Receiver Trending to Florida Gators

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson made his way down to Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff.

In what became massive recruiting weekend for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin and Co. hosted double-digit visitors on multi-day stays with Patterson emerging as a headliner.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder checks in as a Top-35 rated pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.

Evaluators are raving about the South Carolina native with multiple SEC powers fighting for his commitment amid a massive offseason in his recruitment.

As a player, the 6-1, 190-pound wideout has speed to burn outside. With verified 100-meter track times in the 10.7s, he has borderline elite straight-line speed," Rivals wrote.

"He also has enough wiggle and physicality to be a major YAC threat. Patterson runs past, around, and through the majority of defenders who challenge him."

Now, the LSU Tigers have surged to the top of his recruitment with Kiffin and Co. making a strong impression on the coveted pass-catcher from the East Coast.

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as legit contenders in his process with the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the program in Gainesville the edge as the current favorite.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

But the Georgia Bulldogs will also be a program to watch with Kirby Smart and Co. fighting for Patterson's services:

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

The LSU Tigers are firmly in the race - surging to the top - with all eyes on Patterson's process this offseason following a strong official visit to Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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