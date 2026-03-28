LSU Football Surging for Dynamic Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo has arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Mayo checks in as the No. 4 rated cornerback in Texas and a Top-25 overall prospect at his position with schools galore fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Okahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, but contenders are emerging in his process.

According to Rivals, "Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle."

But the LSU Tigers are looking to build momentum here with secondary coach Corey Raymond turning up the heat for Mayo after getting him in for a spring visit on Saturday morning.

The coveted defensive back was in Baton Rouge for Day 3 of Spring Camp watching on as the LSU Tigers went through individual drills on the ponderosa.

Courtesy of Taelyn Mayo's Instagram.

It's set to be a rigorous battle for one of the Lone Star State's finest, but Kiffin and Co. have proven to be competitive on the recruiting scene with the coaching staff now pushing for Mayo in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Along with Mayo, the LSU Tigers have several blue-chippers in Baton Rouge on unofficial visits this weekend - including the No. 1 overall prospect in Mississippi, Caden Moss.

Moss has surged in the recruiting rankings where he now checks in as the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State with multiple programs fighting for his commitment as he navigates his recruitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, it's an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers alongside several elite prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

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