LSU Football Target, No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America Checks in for Visit
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Now, with the offseason in full swing, Brown has begun scheduling visits to check out college programs.
After checking out the Tulane Green Wave last weekend, Brown is currently visiting LSU on Saturday. He's checked in for his visit and is with the LSU staff, according to social media.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top talent in the state and that includes the likes of Brown.
He's the top-ranked overall player in the Bayou State as well as the No. 1 offensive lineman in America.
LSU will have to fight off heavy-hitters in this one with Texas A&M and others beginning to swing for the fences.
An offer list consisting of the "Who's Who" of college football, Brown will have his fair share of options to work with.
LSU's Junior Day is in progress with the program's top 2026 targets currently on campus.
Three Names to Know:
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Now, he's back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for LSU's Junior Day event, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad after leading the program to a state title.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are hosting Anderson for a visit on Saturday where he is in town for the program's Junior Day event.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.