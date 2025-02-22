LSU Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Flips Commitment to USC Trojans

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jonas Williams has Flipped his Commitment from Oregon to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 215 QB from Frankfort Heights, IL had been Committed to the Ducks since August



“Trojan Nation, let’s turn up”https://t.co/3JPg4a1HQV pic.twitter.com/4iCzwNFI8c